African nations condemn 'cowardly' terror attack on defense industry facility in Türkiye

Mali, Senegal and Somalia condemned a "heinous" terrorist attack Wednesday on a defense industry facility in Türkiye's capital.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara," the president of Mali's transitional government, Col. Assimi Goita, said in a statement.

Expressing "total solidarity" with Türkiye, a "strategic partner of Mali in terms of defense," Goita said his thoughts were with the families of the victims.

At least five people were killed and 22 injured when terrorists attacked TAI's premises, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The terrorists were "neutralized," he added.

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye described the attack as "cowardly."

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Türkiye. It is a cowardly and barbaric act. On behalf of the Senegalese people, I express our compassion and solidarity to (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, the families of the victims and the friendly Turkish people," said Faye.

"Peace to the souls of the departed and a speedy recovery to the injured."

Earlier, Somalia condemned the incident, calling it a "heinous" terror attack.

"This cowardly act is not just an attack on Türkiye, but a threat to global peace and security. Somalia, having faced similar challenges, empathizes with Türkiye," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Somalia commends the swift response of the security forces and is confident that those responsible will be brought to justice, it said.

Mogadishu offered its condolences to the families affected and said it stands in solidarity with the people and government of Türkiye.

"Somalia remains committed to standing with Türkiye and the international community in the fight against terrorism, with a partnership grounded in shared values and mutual trust," it said, urging the international community "to strengthen cooperation against terrorism."

"Together, we can ensure that such acts do not weaken our resolve to protect our people and uphold peace," it said.