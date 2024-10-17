7 killed in suicide bombing near police academy in Somali capital

At least seven people, including security personnel and civilians, were killed and six others injured in a suicide bombing near a police academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, police said.

The attack took place near the General Kahiye Police Academy in the Hamar Jajab district of Mogadishu, a police statement said.

Muhibo Hassan, a witness told Anadolu, that the explosion caused panic among residents near the scene.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa country.