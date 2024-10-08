ASEAN top diplomats meet ahead of leaders' summit in Laos

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers on Tuesday met in Laos ahead of the leaders' summit.

The meeting was chaired by Laos Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, which was attended by ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn and top diplomats of member countries.

"The ASEAN Foreign Ministers discussed the preparations for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits," the association said on X.

The ASEAN leaders' summit will kick off on Wednesday.

Several ASEAN leaders have arrived in the capital Vientiane to attend the event from Wednesday to Friday.

"This significant event serves as a platform for ASEAN and its partners to discuss initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity and strengthening resilience across the region," it said.

The regional bloc leaders are also expected to hold summits with its partners, including China, Japan, and South Korea among others.

The ASEAN region is home to over 700 million people, spans 1.7 million square miles (4.5 million square km), and recorded a total GDP of $3.62 trillion in 2022.