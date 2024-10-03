South Africa ‘dismayed’ over Israel declaring UN chief persona non grata

South Africa has expressed "dismay" over Israel declaring UN chief Antonio Guterres as persona non grata.

Pretoria calls on the international community to uphold international law, international humanitarian law, human rights law and the UN Charter to "maintain international peace and security for all, without prejudice or favor," Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

Israel on Wednesday declared Guterres "persona non grata," banning his entry into the country after he demanded an urgent de-escalation in the Middle East.

The UN said that Tel Aviv's decision was "one more attack on UN staff."

"We saw this announcement this morning, which we see as a political statement by the (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu)," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Meanwhile, South Africa also expressed "grave" concern at continued escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, urging "utmost restraint" to avoid any act that would escalate the situation.

It was referring to escalation of military action by Israel on Palestine and Lebanon as well as the subsequent response by Iran.

It noted that the continued occupation of Palestine has denied the Palestinian people their enshrined rights to self-determination and statehood, which remains a prerequisite to restoring peace and security in the region.

"As long as there is impunity for unlawful acts, war and injustice will continue," it added.





