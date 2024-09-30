Rwanda reports 1st deaths from Marburg virus

Rwanda reported its first deaths from an outbreak of Marburg virus as eight people died from the virus, the Health Ministry announced on late Sunday.

As of Sept. 29, 26 virus cases have been registered in the East African nation, the ministry said on X.

"People can continue with their daily activities - there is no ban on any activity as part of the Marburg prevention measures. People should not panic as we have identified all the hotspots of the disease and are taking appropriate action," Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana said on X.

Marburg is a highly infectious viral hemorrhagic fever in the same family as the more well-known Ebola virus disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Marburg is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces, and materials.