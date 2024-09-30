Heavy rains, landslides claim 37 lives in northern Ethiopia

At least 37 people have died due to ongoing heavy rains in northern Ethiopia, where landslides and flooding have devastated the region, an official said Monday.

Around 731 livestock were swept away in the Wagkhmra zone of the Amhara region, according to Mihiret Melaku, head of the Zonal Disaster Prevention and Food Security Coordination Office, who spoke to a local FM station.

Melaku also said that floods and landslides destroyed 277 farmers' homes, according to the Addis Standard.

Landslides have claimed over 500 lives since July in the Horn of Africa nation.