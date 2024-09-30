Children among 13 killed in road accident in Guinea

Thirteen people, including six children, were killed in Guinea when the minibus in which they were travelling crashed, ending up in a river, authorities said overnight.

The accident, which occurred near the locality of Kissidougou in the southwest of the country, also left many wounded and in hospital, the government said in a statement.

"The first information received by local authorities indicate that the driver's drowsiness caused the accident," it said.

Road accidents are common in the west African country, due to state of the roads, old vehicles and often reckless driving. Recent heavy rainfall has worsened conditions further in places.