Senegal’s president vows to stop migrant boats

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye vowed Wednesday to crack down on migrant boats after a weekend tragedy killed dozens of people.

At least 40 bodies have been recovered so far after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Senegal's coast on Sunday, authorities said, as the search continues.

"After the unbearable tragedy of illegal immigration that hit the country, Senegal is in mourning. I stand with the grieving families and reaffirm our commitment to dismantling the migration networks that exploit our children," Faye said in a post on X after visiting Mbour, where the accident occurred, to express his condolences to the bereaved families.

He denounced the "human traffickers" who he said take advantage of desperate Senegalese youth by promising them a better future abroad while leading them to perilous situations.

He said the hunt against the perpetrators of the dangerous trips would be strengthened, involving the police and the army, "to eradicate these illegal activities."

The wooden boat was carrying more than 100 illegal migrants from the Senegalese town of Mbour when it sank after only 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) of navigation, according to state broadcaster Radio Television Senegalaise (RTS).