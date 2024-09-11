Global Inclusivity and AI: Africa conference sparks dialogue in Lagos

The Global Inclusivity and AI: Africa conference in Lagos brought together over 200 stakeholders from 30 African countries, including senior officials, private sector leaders, civil society members, and academics.

Jointly organized by the U.S. Department of State and the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the two-day event kicked off on Tuesday.

The event aimed to explore opportunities and challenges in the responsible development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence (AI) across Africa, as well as to foster cross-continental cooperation on AI governance strategies.