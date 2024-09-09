Market shelling kills 21 in Sudan: medical sources

 Contact Us
Shelling at a market in Sennar, southeast Sudan, on Sunday resulted in 21 deaths and over 67 injuries, with the Sudan Doctors Network attributing the attack to paramilitary forces. The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, is accused of targeting civilians amid ongoing conflict with the Sudanese army.

Published September 09,2024
Shelling at a market in Sennar in southeast Sudan killed 21 people and wounded another 67 on Sunday, a medical source told AFP, blaming paramilitaries for the attack.

The Sudan Doctors Network, which was set up after the start of the war in April 2023, reported a similar death toll, but said the number of wounded was more than 70. It blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for the shelling.

The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, is fighting the Sudanese army under the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The government has in the past accused the RSF of systematically targeting civilians and civilian institutions.