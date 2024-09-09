Death toll from floods in southeastern Morocco rises to 11

The number of people who died in floods caused by heavy rainfall in southeastern Morocco has risen to 11, according to reports Sunday.

Interior Ministry spokesman Rachid El-Khalifi provided information on the fatalities in a press statement.

Khalifi said that seven people died in Tata province and two each in Tiznit and Errachidia due to severe storms and floods, while nine people are still missing in Tata, Errachidia and Taroudant.

He also noted that the amount of rainfall recorded in the last two days accounted for nearly half of the region's annual precipitation.

The floods have destroyed 24 homes, partially damaged 16 others and caused damage to 93 roads, cutting off transportation.

Electrical grids, drinking water supplies and telephone networks have also been affected.

Earlier, Omar Behoush, the mayor of Tamanarte in Tata province, said that eight people had died and at least 15 were missing due to the heavy rainfall.