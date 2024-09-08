Less than half of Algerian voters turn out for presidential election

Around 48% of eligible voters cast their ballots in Algeria's presidential election, which incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is widely expected to easily win, preliminary figures showed on Sunday.



Tebboune, who took office in late 2019, sought a second five-year term in Saturday's poll.



Turnout was seen as a main challenge in Saturday's election that pitted Tebboune against Islamist Hassani Sharif Abdel Aali and Youssef Aouchiche from the Socialist Forces Front.



In the 2019 election that Tebboune won, nearly 40% of the eligible voters cast their ballots.



Voter participation in Saturday's polls reached 48.03% in the homeland, the electoral commission head Mohammed Charfi said, according to Algeria's state news agency APS.



Voting was extended by one hour Saturday night to encourage more people to show up.



The preliminary results are expected within 48 hours, according to the electoral panel. They will then be sent to Algeria's Constitutional Court, which is responsible for hearing potential appeals and releasing the final official result.



Tebboune, 78, was the clear favourite in the vote as he is supported by major parties in the energy-rich North African country.



Tebboune was elected president in December 2019, eight months after long-time ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign under pressure following street protests and from the powerful army.



Algeria, a former French colony, is a key energy supplier to Europe.