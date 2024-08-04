Sudanese army repels RSF attack on Blue Nile State

The Sudanese Army reported that it repelled an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary against Blue Nile State in southeastern Sudan.

The army said Forth Infantry Division forces thwarted the attack on Guli.

It added that the army seized RSF equipment and neutralized dozens of RSF fighters.

Blue Nile State joins 13 of 18 states in Sudan that have been directly affected by ongoing violence.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between Army Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo concerning disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and fighting has killed nearly 16,000 victims and displaced millions.

Sudan filed a complaint with the UN Security Council on March 29 against the United Arab Emirates for allegedly supporting the RSF, a charge the UAE denies.









