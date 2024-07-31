Kenya confirms its 1st mpox case as virus spreads in Africa

The mpox virus is spreading to many countries on the African continent with the Central African Republic (CAR) and Kenya being the latest to report cases of the highly infectious disease which spreads through close contact.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenya's Health Ministry confirmed its first mpox case, saying it was detected at the Taita Taveta border point with Tanzania.

The ministry said the virus was detected in an individual traveling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a rare disease caused by a virus. It leads to rashes and flu-like symptoms, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Central African Republic declared an outbreak of the disease on Tuesday, according to media reports, after it spread to the capital Bangui. The reports did not, however, give numbers of infected persons.

Mpox cases have been detected in South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Burundi, Liberia, and Ghana, among others, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Twenty-two cases have been reported in South Africa so far with three fatalities since the outbreak started in May.

According to the CDC, The Democratic Republic of the Congo accounts for 96.3% of all cases and 97% of all deaths reported this year. It has recorded 13,791 cases and 450 deaths reported this year.