UGANDA THANKS TIKA FOR SUPPORTING COUNTRYS DEVELOPMENT

Uganda's minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs thanked Türkiye on Tuesday for supporting the country's development agenda and pledged to work to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

Hajjat Minsa Kabanda was speaking in Kampala, where the Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) coordinator for Uganda, Omer Aykon, was recognized as a good representative for the Turkish government's aid agency.

Kabanda said that Türkiye has proven its friendship towards Uganda on many occasions and thanked TIKA for providing critical support to many Ugandan projects in various fields, including agriculture, education and health.

She highlighted the importance of continued cooperation to promote economic growth and social progress in Uganda while supporting the growth of underprivileged people.

"I hope that this cooperation will continue to be able to achieve sustainable development outcomes," she said.

Aykon reiterated Türkiye's commitment to supporting Uganda's development agenda

"We shall continue to provide development assistance to our friends to alleviate the effects of poverty and spur transformation," he said.

The state aid agency has so far accomplished 75 projects in Uganda alone and enlarged its activity area in various development cooperation activities in 170 countries through its 62 program coordination offices located in 60 countries across five continents, according to Aykon.













