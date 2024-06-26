Tunisian soldier killed in shooting attack on Libya border

 Contact Us
Published June 26,2024
A police officer stands guard in the town of Ben Guerdane, near the Libyan border, Tunisia April 16, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

A Tunisian soldier was killed in a shooting attack near the border with Libya, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

A military patrol came under fire from an unknown source in the demilitarized border area in the southeastern province of Tataouine, the ministry said in a statement.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Tunisia has stepped up security measures along the porous border with Libya to combat trafficking and smuggling.

In 2015, a 250-kilometer-long buffer trench was dug along the border.

In 2013, Tunisia declared the southern border strip connecting it with Algeria and Libya a demilitarized zone, allowing entry only with authorized permits issued by the authorities.

The Tunisian-Libyan border spans approximately 500 kilometers, with only two land crossings: Ras Ajdir and Dehiba-Wazen.