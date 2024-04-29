Roadside bomb explosion in Somalia kills 6 telecom workers

At least six people were killed in a roadside bomb explosion that targeted a vehicle carrying telecom workers in Somalia, officials said on Sunday.

The attack took place in the neighborhood of Garasbaley, on the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu, Abdirahman Abdi, a security official, told Anadolu over the phone.

In a statement, Hormud Telecom, the largest telecommunications operator in the Horn of Africa country, said its workers were killed while traveling from their office in Garasbaley.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)-a multidimensional mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terror group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.