Nigerian monarch shot dead, wife kidnapped: Police

An armed gang invaded a palace in northcentral Nigeria and killed a monarch and abducted two people, including the king's wife, police said Friday.

The gunmen stormed the palace Thursday of King Peter Aremu Onikoro of Koro-Ekiti in Kwara State, police spokesperson Ejire Adeyemi-Tohun told journalists.

"The gunmen invaded the residence of the traditional ruler in the evening and killed him, and went away with his wife," she said.

Adeyemi-Tohun said police have started an investigation to track the abductors of the queen and another person.

The Kwara State government said Gov. AbdulRahman AbdilRazaq described the attack as "abominable" and a "shocking development."

He asked security agencies to track down the killers and kidnappers.

It comes one week after the killing of two monarchs in southwest Ekiti State. The two traditional rulers were returning to their domains after a security meeting when gunmen opened fire.

Ekiti State and Kwara State, are neighbors.













