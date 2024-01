The government of war-torn Sudan has informed IGAD that it is suspending its membership in the east Africa bloc, the foreign ministry, which is loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said Saturday.

Khartoum had already announced this week that it was freezing its relations with IGAD ahead of a meeting of the bloc in Uganda on Thursday after it had invited Burhan's rival, paramilitary chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, to the gathering.