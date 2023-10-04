Turkish Doctors Worldwide group offers health services to patients in Somalia

Volunteer Turkish doctors, Doctors Worldwide, under the campaign "From Heart to Heart, Good Health," traveled to Somalia and performed surgeries in various specialties such as ear, nose, throat, orthopedics, and ophthalmology.

Doctors Worldwide, who provide healthcare and perform surgeries in countries with limited medical services using volunteer teams, sent a 12-member team to Somalia.

The team included two associate professors, two surgical nurses, and an anesthesia technician, according to the statement from the association.

In the Capital Mogadishu, the volunteer medical team conducted long-awaited surgeries for patients due to limited resources.

The healthcare team in the country carried out 411 exams and 36 surgeries, checked 696 individuals with cataract problems, and performed 62 cataract surgeries.

After successful procedures, the volunteer doctors began discharging patients.

Throughout the program, the team provided medical examinations, treatment, and surgeries in their field of expertise.

In addition to their operations, they conducted practical and theoretical health training sessions for local healthcare workers, sharing their knowledge and experience.

Doctors Worldwide will continue their healthcare missions in Bangladesh, Palestine, the Congo, Afghanistan, and Djibouti.

A group of international medics got together and established in 2000 as a UK charity.

With its branches in Türkiye, Kenya, Pakistan, and the U.S., the charity aims to help local communities develop, build, and sustain health services such as maternity clinics and hospitals.















