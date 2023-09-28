US sanctions former minister, 2 companies for undermining stability in Sudan

The US Treasury Department sanctioned former Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Karti and two companies Thursday for their roles in undermining that country's peace, security and stability.

Karti served in the government of ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

The GSK Advance Company Ltd (GSK), a Sudan-based information technology and security company run by influential members of Sudanese security forces and Aviatrade LLC, are being designated for actions that threaten the stability of Sudan.

"Today's action holds accountable those who have undercut efforts to find a peaceful, democratic solution in Sudan," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson. "We will continue to target actors perpetuating this conflict for personal gain."

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that has killed 5,000 and displaced more than 5.2 million, according to UN figures.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabian and US mediators have failed to end the violence.













