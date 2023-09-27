Sudan reports cholera outbreak, with 18 deaths in eastern Gedaref state, 3 in Khartoum

Sudan reported an outbreak of cholera on Tuesday, with 18 deaths from the disease in the eastern state of Gedaref and three deaths in the capital Khartoum, where 13 people were also hospitalized for watery diarrhea, bringing the total number of suspected cases of intestine infection with Vibrio bacteria to 265.

"The first suspected cases of cholera were recorded in the village of Khater, in Gedaref state, east of the country, where the suspected cases of cholera reached 265," the Sudanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

"A total of 18 deaths were recorded in Gedaref State," the ministry added, without providing further details.

Moreover, the ministry reported 13 cases of watery diarrhea in the El-Haj Yousif neighborhood of Khartoum, including three deaths.

"The watery diarrhea cases will be treated as suspected cases of cholera," it added.

Meanwhile, the Sudan Doctors Syndicate issued a warning on Tuesday about the spread of dengue fever, cholera, measles, and malaria in the country.

In a statement, the non-governmental medical syndicate urged "regional and international health organizations and United Nations bodies to provide assistance."

"The widespread spread of dengue fever and cholera, and before that, measles and malaria, confirm the fragility of the health system in states that were not affected by the war," the syndicate said.

According to the World Health Organization, an outbreak of cholera and dengue fever had been reported in eastern Sudan, where thousands of people were taking shelter as fighting raged between the country's army and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

Sudan's health sector has been hit by a series of crises as a result of the conflict, which has been going on since April.

Over 3,000 people have lost their lives, tens of thousands have been injured, and more than five million people have been displaced, with most of the violence concentrated around the capital.