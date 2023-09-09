Qatar’s emir orders sending rescue crew, urgent aid to quake-hit Morocco

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Saturday directed sending urgent aid and rescue crew to earthquake-stricken Morocco, according to an official statement.

Al Thani "directed the dispatch of rescue teams and urgent medical aid to the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco in order to support relief efforts as a result of the earthquake that struck several Moroccan cities and regions," the Qatari Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

At least 1,037 people were killed and 1,204 others injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday.

Fatalities from the magnitude 7.0 quake occurred in various regions, including Al Haouz and Marrakesh provinces, as well as the cities of Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua, and Taroudant, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement.







