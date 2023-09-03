Senegalese opposition leader Osmane Sonko ends hunger strike while in detention

The opposition leader in Senegal, Osmane Sonko, who aspires to stand for the presidency, ended his hunger Saturday while in detention where he has been since late July.

The news was confirmed by a spokesman from his Patriots Of Senegal For Works Ethics and Fraternity (POSTEF) party.

"Ousmane Sonko has just suspended his hunger strike," wrote El Hadji Malick Ndiaye on Facebook and X.

Sonko started the hunger strike July 30.

He was convicted of corrupting the youth and is also facing charges related to incitement to insurrection. He has been hospitalized in Dakar since Aug. 6 when he fell ill.

In recent days, several appeals, including from influential Islamic leaders in the predominantly Muslim country, who often mediate political matters, have been made for Sonko to the hunger strike.

His lawyers recently issued multiple warnings about the deterioration of Sonko's health.

















