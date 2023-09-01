Kenyan leader, U.S. special envoy hold security, democracy talks on Horn of Africa

Kenyan President William Ruto met with U.S. Special Envoy of Horn of Africa Mike Hammer on Friday to discuss pressing security concerns, conflicts and democratic governance in the Horn of Africa region.

In a statement released by Ruto's office following the meeting, the presidency affirmed "Kenya's unwavering commitment to collaborate closely with the United States of America, the African Union, and other relevant organizations in the shared mission of eradicating insecurity and conflicts in the Horn of Africa."

Ruto and Hammer stressed that insecurity and conflicts are significant obstacles to progress and stability in the region and should be eliminated collaboratively. The meeting also pressed on the importance of democratic governance for peace and growth, delving into Sudan's crises.

Ruto emphasized Kenya's role as a key player in addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the Horn of Africa.

Hammer's office in Kenya also said, "The U.S. envoy will discuss the ongoing crisis in Sudan and regional and international efforts to end the violence, establish democratic governance, and support justice and accountability."

The situation in Sudan has been a matter of great concern for the international community, and global leaders have emphasized the importance of finding lasting solutions to the crisis.

Following his meeting in Kenya, Hammer is set to travel to Ethiopia to discuss the ongoing crisis in Sudan, focusing on regional and international efforts to end the violence.

Hammer will also address the continued implementation of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, advocate for the protection of civilians, and work toward a negotiated resolution to ongoing conflicts in the Amhara and Oromia regions.