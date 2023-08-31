Gabon coup: Rwanda, Cameroon carry out major changes

The 90-year-old President of Cameroon, Paul Biya, the world's oldest leader who has been in office for 41 years, made new appointments to the Ministry of Defense and military positions.

Meanwhile, Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda who has held the presidency for about 20 years and plans to run for re-election in 2024, retired several high-ranking figures from the army.

It's been alleged that these two long-standing leaders are taking precautions in their own countries to prevent a similar situation following the coup in Gabon.

In Gabon, the leader of the transitional government became the Commander of the Republican Guard, Nguema.

Military takeover in Gabon

In the Central African country of Gabon, a group of soldiers entered the national television building early yesterday morning and announced that they had taken over the government.

The military administration, named the "Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI)," declared the cancellation of the August 26 elections and the closure of the country's borders.

It was reported that General Brice Oligui Nguema, the Commander of the Republican Guard, was appointed to lead the CTRI.

The incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won the presidential elections held on August 26 for the third time.

A curfew was imposed in the country's final hours of voting due to reported "violence," and after the election, internet access was restricted while the vote counting process was ongoing.

Father Omar Bongo was first elected president in 1967, and when he passed away in 2009, his son Ali Bongo took over the seat.

The Bongo family had been governing Gabon for 56 years.