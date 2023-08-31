Coup leaders in gabon appoint general Brice Oligui Nguema as new leader

After Army Officers' Coup, General Brice Oligui Nguema named transitional leader in Gabon Army officers who orchestrated a coup in Gabon on Wednesday have appointed General Brice Oligui Nguema as the transitional leader of the West African nation.

Earlier, Gen Nguema was paraded triumphantly through the streets of the capital, Libreville, by his troops.Deposed President Ali Bongo has appeared in a video from his residence, calling on his "friends all over the world" to "make noise" on his.

The former French colony stands as one of Africa's major oil producers.The overthrow of Mr. Bongo marks the end of his family's 55-year grip on power.Army officers appeared on TV in the early hours of Wednesday to announce their seizure of power.They declared the nullification of the results of Saturday's election, in which Mr. Bongo was declared the winner, but which the opposition deemed fraudulent.The officers also announced the arrest of one of Mr. Bongo's sons for treason.Within hours, generals convened to determine the transitional leader.