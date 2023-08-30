African Union condemns ‘attempted coup' in Gabon

Delegates attend the opening session of the 33rd African Union (AU) Summit at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP File Photo)

The African Union strongly condemned Wednesday an "attempted coup" in Gabon and urged the army to guarantee the physical integrity of the president, his family and those in government.

Military officers seized power Wednesday after President Ali Bongo was declared the winner in Saturday's election for a third term.

The military canceled election results that declared Bongo the winner with 64.27% of the vote.

Bongo has been in power for more than a decade.

The army said it denounced "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuous deterioration of social cohesion, which risks leading the country into chaos."

The statement read on state television by the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) said Bongo is being kept "under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors."

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said he is following the situation with great concern.