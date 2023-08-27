48-hour deadline expires for French envoy in Niger to leave country

A two-day deadline that Niger's military administration granted the French ambassador in the country to leave expired on Sunday.

Amid tensions that have risen in the weeks following the ouster of the West African nation's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last month, the military administration's Foreign Ministry gave Ambassador Sylvain Itte 48 hours to "leave the Nigerien territory."

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

France launched an operation to evacuate its citizens, as well as other nationals, from the capital Niamey.















