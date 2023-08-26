Battles continue to rage in conflict-torn Sudan

Clashes continued to rage in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Saturday between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, according to military sources.

RSF forces shelled army sites in the army command compound in central Khartoum and the Armored Corps base in southern Khartoum, the sources with the paramilitary group said.

Clashes were also reported between the two rivals in Bahri, north of the capital, and Omdurman, south of Khartoum.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

There was no comment yet from the Sudanese military on the report.

Sudan has been ravaged by fighting between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals had failed to end violence in the country.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly four million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.









