UN 'deeply alarmed' by resumption of fighting in Sudan

The UN's humanitarian affairs chief said Tuesday that he is "deeply concerned" by renewed fighting in Sudan, warning that aid routes have been blocked as food runs out in the war-torn country.

Martin Griffiths said fighting has become especially fierce in South Darfur and South Kordofan, urging the warring parties "to cease hostilities and allow aid delivery."

"Scores of people have been killed and thousands displaced. Aid routes are blocked and food stocks depleted," Griffiths wrote on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 4 million displaced since the beginning of the war between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on April 15, especially in Khartoum and Darfur state.

Nineteen aid workers have been killed since the fighting began over four months ago, according to the UN. The international body further said that dozens of warehouses and other humanitarian facilities have been looted.

The two warring parties signed a humanitarian agreement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in June which granted the opening of humanitarian corridors to deliver assistance to civilians. However, the truce was repeatedly violated by the two sides.