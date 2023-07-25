Mali takes decisive action: French no longer official language

French, which was used as the official language in the Mali , has become the working language according to the new constitution adopted with 96.91% 'yes' vote in the referendum held on June 18th and approved by the constitutional court. According to the new constitution, French will no longer be the official language.

Mali, a former French colony, has been using French as the official language since gaining independence in 1960. Among the 70 local languages spoken in the country, 13 have national language status.

These languages can be used in institutions, education, and administrative affairs.

Here are the languages used with national status:

"Bambara, Bobo, Bozo, Dogon, Fulanice, Maure, Miniyanka, Malinke, Sarakole, Sonrhai, Senoufo, Khassonke, and Tamashek."

In the 1800s, African countries resisted the French invasion and began a great struggle for independence, especially from the mid-19th century.

During the years of the independence struggles, France's atrocities still remain in the dark pages of human history.

France is now looking to open a new chapter with Africa, which it has exploited for many years.

In this context, French President Emmanuel Macron visited African countries from March 1st to 5th.

The French leader stated that they will transform the military bases in Africa, reducing the workforce on the continent.

Since August 2014, France had stationed the French Barkhane Operation in Mali, but had to end it in June 2022 due to tensions between Bamako and Paris, withdrawing all its troops from the country.