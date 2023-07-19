Terrorist attack in Burkina Faso: 10 people died

 Contact Us
Burkina Faso's west witnessed two devastating terrorist attacks, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives. Unidentified armed individuals launched a violent assault on the Kossi district in the Boucle du Mouhoun region.Tragically, six people lost their lives, and four others suffered injuries during this heart-wrenching incident.

Published July 19,2023
In two terrorist attacks in the west of Burkina Faso, at least 10 people lost their lives.

Unidentified armed individuals attacked the Kossi district in the Boucle du Mouhoun region. In this incident, 6 people lost their lives, and 4 others were injured.

On the same day, terrorists also attacked the town of Tondoura near the border with Ivory Coast, where 4 people were killed, and significant material damage was reported.

Since the security crisis emerged in Burkina Faso in 2015, over 2 million people have been forced to leave their homes. According to government data, only 120,000 of these people have been able to return to their homes.

In a speech in May, Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachimson Kyelem de Tambela stated that 65% of the country's territory is under state control.