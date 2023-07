News Africa Twenty two killed in air strike on Sudan's Omdurman - health ministry

Twenty two killed in air strike on Sudan's Omdurman - health ministry

Reuters AFRICA Published July 08,2023 Subscribe

Smoke rises during clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Omdurman, Sudan July 4, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Twenty two people were killed and scores more injured in an air strike by Sudan's army on Omdurman city, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.