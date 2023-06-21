Suicide attack on Somali military base leaves at least 16 dead

The al-Shabaab killed at least 16 people in an attack on a military base in Somalia on Wednesday.



Two car bombs driven by suicide bombers exploded at a joint Somali-Ethiopian military training camp in the city of Baardhere in the south of the crisis-ridden country.



At least seven of the dead are civilians, the mayor of Baardhere, Mohammed Yusuf, told dpa. He said that at least 20 people were injured and rescue workers are searching for further victims under the rubble.



Ethiopian troops are in the country as part of the African Union's peacekeeping mission. Al-Shabaab militants have repeatedly attacked bases used by the peacekeeping force.



The terrorist militia claimed responsibility for the attack via an announcement published to its own channels.



The group still controls large parts of the south of the country, although the government in Mogadishu has in recent months launched a new military offensive against them.











