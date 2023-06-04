22 people killed in Malawi road accident after football match

At least 22 people were killed and several others suffered injuries in a road accident involving football fans in Northern Malawi, police said.

The accident occurred early Sunday after a 10-ton truck, carrying over 80 passengers, including football players, officials and supporters of a division one league side, overturned along the Karonga-Chitipa M26 road, according to a police report.

"The driver lost control due to speeding and failed to negotiate the left bend. He hit the road embankment and the truck overturned sideways," read the report.

Police feared the number of dead could rise due to the severity of head injuries sustained by some of the injured.

Youth and Sports Minister Uchizi Mkandawire told Anadolu via telephone that he was shocked by the number of people killed in the accident.

"We are so saddened and grieved. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families.

"Let me further wish all those who have sustained various degrees of injuries a quick recovery and good health," said Mkandawire.

Following the fatal accident, all Sunday's football fixtures were postponed in Northern Malawi to honor the deceased.

Malawi has lately seen a rise in road accidents with police indicating that 1,529 people were killed and 573 others sustained injuries in 5,553 accidents that happened in 2022.