African Union celebrates its 60 years of fight for independence

The African Union, a symbol of the African fight for independence against colonialism, celebrates its 60th birthday on May 25, which also marks Africa Day.

The union was founded initially as the Organization of African Unity in 1963 by 32 countries.

Baptized the African Union in 2002, this organization fights for its member states' economic and political unity and plays an active role in ensuring peace and security.

Its headquarters are located in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, which has never been colonized.

The union has 54 members and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), which Türkiye does not recognize.

The African Union has implemented its 50-year-vision "Agenda 2063" in terms of political independence, democracy and active global role.

It also demands a permanent membership in the UN's Security Council and supports the efforts for UN reform.

Türkiye was declared an observer state in 2005 and a strategic partner in 2008.







