3 dead, 9 injured in attack on synagogue on Tunisian island of Djerba

Two worshippers and a security guard were killed Tuesday evening in an attack on El Ghriba synagogue on Tunisia's island of Djerba, said Tunisian authorities.

A member of the naval national guard in Aghir Djerba killed his colleague and then headed for the synagogue, said the Interior Ministry in a written statement.

The attacker, who clashed with security forces, was killed, and nine people were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries, said the statement.

The synagogue is a popular Jewish pilgrimage site which draws thousands of Jews from Europe and Israel during the pilgrimage season.

The pilgrims were celebrating the Lag B'Omer holiday along with the tiny local Jewish community.















