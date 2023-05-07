Death toll rises to 200 in Congo’s flood

The death toll from flooding and landslides in eastern Congo hit more than 200, an official said Saturday as search efforts continue.

The disaster in Kale territory in South Kivu province occurred overnight Thursday with the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi being the most affected.

"At least 203 bodies have been recovered so far but the death toll could rise as the search efforts continue for more people missing," Kalehe Administrator Thomas Bakenge told reporters.

Flooding was triggered by heavy rains which caused the Chibira River to burst its banks, destroying buildings and burying victims under the rubble.

South Kivu Governor Theo Ngwabidje said the provincial government dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.

He said the government has taken measures to avoid similar disasters, including relocating residents living in high-risk areas.

President Felix Tshisekedi declared a National Day of Mourning on Monday.

He said the central government sent a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government.

Landslides that claim the lives of residents during rainy seasons are often reported in the area.

Media reports said more than 780 households were left homeless following the floods that hit Uvira territory in South Kivu during the last week.

The disasters occurred days after flooding and landslides killed 140 people in Rwanda and western Uganda.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed "solidarity and condolences" to the peoples and governments of the Congo and Rwanda.

"This is yet another illustration of the acceleration of climate change and its disastrous impact on countries that have contributed nothing to global warming," he said Saturday at a high-level summit in Burundi concerning the Congo and the region.