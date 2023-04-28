Germany to participate in EU military mission in Niger

Germany's parliament approved on Friday deploying troops in Niger to take part in a new EU-led 2 mission.

A total of 531 German lawmakers, mostly from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left liberal coalition government, voted in favor of the mission, while 102 lawmakers voted against it, and five lawmakers abstained.

The EUMPM mission is led by the EU, and it aims to improve the capacities of the Nigerian armed forces in order to enable them to independently contain terrorist threats.

The motion allows the German government to deploy up to 60 soldiers as part of the training mission.

This mandate ends on May 31, 2024, with the possibility of further extension.

















