2nd pastor arrested in Kenya over reported deaths as cult probe widens

Detectives escort Ezekiel Ombok Odero, the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church in Kilifi County, at the police headquarters for investigations into the Shakahola killings linked to pastor Paul Mackenzie, in Mombasa, Kenya April 27, 2023. (REUTERS)

In an ongoing investigation into religious cults, police in southeastern Kenya raided another church on Thursday, rescuing 100 people and arresting a pastor.

Pastor Ezekiel Odero of the New Life Church is facing murder charges in connection with alleged mass killings of his followers at his church in the town of Malindi.

Kenya's Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki announced the pastor's arrest in a statement.

"The said church has been shut down. The over 100 people who were holed up at the premises have been evacuated and will be required to record statements," he said.

"It is notified for information of the general public that today Thursday, 27th April 2023, Ezekiel Ombok Odero the Head of New Life Prayer Centre/Church at Mavueni within Malindi Sub-County of Kilifi County has been arrested and is being processed to face criminal charges related to the mass killing of his followers," he added.

The latest arrest came on the heels of a major investigation into cults in the East African country that has been taking place in southeastern Kilifi County, where a cult leader encouraged his followers to starve themselves to death in the hopes of meeting Jesus.

So far, 95 bodies have been exhumed from the pastor's land, and the death toll continues to rise.

The government has banned the media from accessing the exhumation site, and a curfew has been announced in the area.