Ankara: "Broad consensus-based democratic transition can be ‘successful’ in Tunisia"

Türkiye on Thursday expressed concern over the arrest of Tunisia's Ennahda Party leader Rached Ghannouchi and said a democratic transition process based on a broad consensus involving all segments of society can be "successful" in Tunisia.

About the arrest of Ghannouchi, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that such dispositions aimed at politicians representing different segments of society will not benefit Tunisia's social peace.

"Türkiye will continue to contribute to the peace, prosperity, and well-being of friendly and brotherly Tunisia, as it has done so far," it added.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he will speak to authorities in Tunisia to convey his concern over the arrest of Ghannouchi.

Tunisian security forces arrested Ghannouchi late Monday and took him in for interrogation at a National Guard building in the capital Tunis.

On Feb. 21, Ghannouchi went to the judiciary to answer accusations of incitement against security forces, but he was set free after giving testimony.

Since Feb. 11, Tunisian authorities have launched a widespread arrest campaign against critics of President Kais Saied, accusing them of being part of a conspiracy against state security.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since 2021 when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.