24 killed in two attacks in Burkina Faso: security sources

At least 24 people including civilian defence volunteers were killed Tuesday in two attacks by suspected terrorists in Burkina Faso, security and local sources told AFP Wednesday.

The deadliest attack took place in a village in Bittou, near the Togolese and Ghanaian borders, according to one local official, who said 16 auxiliary soldiers and four civilians were killed. An official in the volunteer militia confirmed the attack and said another four volunteers had been killed during a second clash in the same region.













