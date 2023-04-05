4.7M people in Burkina Faso will need humanitarian assistance this year: UN

The UN and partners announced a $877 million response plan Tuesday to meet the urgent needs of millions of people in Burkina Faso who will require humanitarian assistance this year.

In a statement, the UN said the funding will support some 3.1 million people amid the worst humanitarian crisis in the country's history.

At least 4.7 million people in the West African country, a fifth of the population, will need humanitarian support this year as the country grapples with insecurity, according to the UN.

"The humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso in 2023 is more worrying than ever," said Abdouraouf Gnon-Konde, the top UN aid official in the country.

"In line with humanitarian principles, our sole objective is to provide assistance to vulnerable civilians based on their needs, wherever they are."

He said half of those in need are children.

Burkina Faso has been struggling with an insurgency that has spread from neighboring Mali over the past decade.

The country has been ranked most affected by terrorism on the continent and the second most affected worldwide in 2022, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2023, a report published by the Australia-based Global Institute for Economics and Peace that was released last week.

Armed group activity and military operations have led to widespread displacement, with nearly two million citizens driven out of their homes.

The UN said human rights abuses and violations and political instability have also fueled the growing needs and vulnerabilities, which have increased since last year.