Mauritius, Madagascar brace for Cyclone Freddy

Waves are seen crashing on the Pointe Jeome jetty in Mahebourg, Mauritius, on February 20, 2023 as Cyclone Freddy approaches. (AFP)

Authorities in Mauritius on Monday issued a warning urging residents to take all precautions and shelter in safe places as Cyclone Freddy rapidly approaches the island nation.

The Mauritius Meteorological Services said wind gusts near the cyclone's center are about 280 kilometers per hour (174 miles per hour).

"On this trajectory, Freddy continues to dangerously approach Mauritius and represents a direct threat. Active cloud bands associated with Freddy have started to influence the weather in Mauritius," read a statement.

According to local media reports, authorities have cancelled flights and halted public transport as a precautionary measure.

Cyclone Freddy is expected to make landfall in Madagascar later on Tuesday, nearly a month after Tropical Cyclone Cheneso devastated the Indian Ocean island, killing some 30 people.

Freddy is forecast to wreak more damage than Cheneso, according to officials.