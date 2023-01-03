Burkina Faso military junta expels French ambassador

Burkina Faso's military junta has expelled France's ambassador to the West African country, a regime source confirmed Tuesday, amid deteriorating bilateral relations.

"Ambassador Luc Hallade was asked to leave the country," the source in the Foreign Ministry told Anadolu Agency, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

"We have asked for his replacement," the source added, without divulging details.

Efforts to get a comment from the French Embassy in Ouagadougou were futile.

Hallade's expulsion came days after the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Burkina Faso, Barbara Manzi, was also expelled in December and declared persona non grata.

Also in December, the military junta expelled two French citizens accused of espionage.

Anti-French sentiments surged last year in the West African country.

The French Embassy in Ouagadougou was attacked twice by protesters demanding the departure of France from Burkina Faso.

The landlocked African country witnessed two coups last year.

In January 2022, the military ousted elected President Roch Marc Kabore. Amid growing insecurity, a second coup was staged in September 2022 by angry soldiers led by Captain Ibrahim Traore who deposed Lt. Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.



