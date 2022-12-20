UN urges life-saving support for Somalia

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) urged fully funded and sustained life-saving and livelihood support in Somalia on Tuesday to pull residents from the brink of famine.

The UN agency said large-scale investments for resilience and rural livelihoods are "urgently" needed to break the hunger cycle.

"With famine fast approaching in Somalia, there is still time to turn the tide by addressing the immediate needs of rural communities who are amongst those at greatest risk," said FAO.

Somalia has been on the brink of famine in recent months because of a historic drought triggered by five consecutive failed rainy seasons, skyrocketing food prices and intensifying conflict.

About 1.9 million people are expected to face acute food insecurity from January to March.

Up to 727,000 people could face catastrophic food insecurity by June.

"The situation in Somalia remains dire. Current levels of humanitarian assistance are helping to prevent extreme outcomes, but they are not sufficient to halt the threat of famine beyond a few months at a time," said FAO Representative in Somalia, Etienne Peterschmitt.

"People are dying in emergency levels of food insecurity," he added.

Somalia is witnessing one of the worst droughts in 40 years with nearly half of the population needing humanitarian assistance.

The drought has been declared a "national humanitarian emergency."

