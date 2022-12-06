Peace talks on Congo conflict close with calls for more dialogue

Kenya's former president on Tuesday closed the inter-Congolese peace talks process in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, thanking Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) rebels and the government for being part of the process.

"We have agreed that a 20-year war cannot be solved within a day but we must set the framework that leads us to that peace. We have decided this time we shall go beyond talks and do more to enforce peace," said East Africa Peace envoy Uhuru Kenyatta after holding consultative meetings with armed groups, Congolese officials, civil society groups, and victims of sexual violence.

Kenyatta called for more dialogue to ensure that peace comes to Congo, and another round of talks will be held in January in the Congolese cities of Goma and Bunia, to assess progress on the Nairobi agreements and begin engagements on the medium- and long-term peace agenda.

A communique released by the East Africa Community (EAC) regional bloc on the third round of inter-Congolese dialogue Nairobi-led peace process outlines key outcomes from the summit.

It was agreed that a committee be formed of representatives of the affected communities, EAC, and the Congolese government to facilitate the release of prisoners with no criminal records of atrocities and/or criminal convictions.

Under the auspices of President Felix Tshisekedi, a meeting will be held between government officials and local communities from Congo's Maniema district to discuss how the community can be involved in and benefit from the mining industry instead of fighting over illegal mining.

The communique says all parties also agreed to a "continued cessation of hostilities as well as the release of child soldiers and access to humanitarian aid."

Tshisekedi also committed to holding consultations with all the groups of Congo's 145 territories to offer opportunities to the people of eastern Congo.

The third inter-Congolese dialogue held under the EAC-led Nairobi process, on the restoration of peace and security in the eastern Congo, was held in Nairobi, Kenya from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6.



