TIKA carries out ambitious aid efforts in Uganda with nearly 20 development projects in year

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has sought to carry out its ambitious mission in Uganda, and its activities in the East African country have increased dramatically.

The agency has helped hundreds of people through remarkable improvements and development projects in health and education, creating economic opportunities and contributing to poverty reduction. This year alone, 17 projects have been implemented in the central, northern and eastern regions of Uganda.

"Türkiye extends its hand in development and humanitarian assistance, especially in the areas of education, agriculture and health, and we continue to respond to competing humanitarian needs. Our country strives to share its knowledge, development and experience, this in line with our efforts to become an important player in helping other countries to develop," Ömer Aykon, TIKA country coordinator for Uganda, told Anadolu Agency.

The state aid agency has enlarged its activity area in various development cooperation activities in 170 countries through its 62 Program Coordination Offices located in 60 countries across five continents, according to Aykon.

SOFT POWER



"It is impressive that Türkiye has developed to a level where it is a giver rather than a receiver. But also, it is important to note, Africa in general has emerged as a multipolar destination, and emerging powers are vying to take up geopolitical influence previously occupied by colonialists. Türkiye has figured this out and developed multiple soft power tools, TIKA being one, and has secured a strong foothold on the continent," said professor Adam Ssebyala, a university lecturer.

TIKA has 22 offices in Africa, and a total of 1,884 projects were implemented in the last five years aimed at supporting development, welfare and peace on the continent.

"We look forward to establishing more collaborative opportunities with Uganda to support priorities specific to the country, identified by the government," said Nusura Tiperu, the ambassador of Uganda to Türkiye.

Projects completed this year in Uganda include supporting farmers in drought-prone areas with irrigation and water storage facilities, Shea nut farmers with hot oil pressing machines, nurses and midwives with health training equipment, people living with disabilities with media equipment and assistive devices and iftar programs and the training of imams in Konya.

"I haven't encountered any challenges," Aykon said.

"I always prepare myself for the worst. Because I know the dynamics in Uganda and Africa, I change my expectations in accordance with circumstances. Complaining never brings you anywhere where you want," he added.

"If you cannot do what you like, like what you do," he said, when asked about challenges he has encountered in pursuit of his duties in Uganda.