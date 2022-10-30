Death toll from Somalia twin bombings climbs to 100

The number of people killed in twin car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu, claimed by Al-Shabaab terrorists, has risen to 100, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday.

"So far, the number of people who died has reached 100 and 300 are wounded, and the number for both the dead and wounded continues to increase," he said after visiting the blast location.

Two cars packed with explosives blew up minutes apart near the busy Zobe intersection, followed by gunfire in an attack targeting Somalia's education ministry.

The afternoon explosions tore through walls, and shattered windows of nearby buildings, sending shrapnel flying and plumes of smoke and dust into the air.

The victims included women, children and the elderly, police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said.

"The ruthless terrorists killed mothers. Some of them died with their children trapped on their backs," he said on Saturday, adding that the attackers had been stopped from killing more "innocent civilians and students."

"I could not sleep last night because of the horrible scene," police officer Adan Mohamed said on Sunday.

The attack took place at the same busy junction where a truck packed with explosives blew up on October 14, 2017, killing 512 people and injuring more than 290, the deadliest attack in the troubled country.

Mohamud described the incident as "historic", saying "it is the same place, and the same innocent people involved."

"This is not right. God willing, they will not be having an ability to do another Zobe incident," he said, referring to the Islamist group Al-Shabaab.

Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying its fighters were targeting the ministry of education.

Shop owner Mohamed Jama said he was in the company of four men when the huge explosions hit.

His shop which is located next to a bank collapsed and its windows shattered, the flying glass penetrating the flesh of the men.

"One of us had serious injuries... we bled there for a few minutes," he told AFP in hospital.

The bloody siege drew international condemnation from Somalia's allies, including the United Nations, Turkey as well as the African Union and its force tasked with helping Somali forces take over primary responsibility for security by the end of 2024.

The UN mission in Somalia UNSOM vowed to stand "resolutely with all Somalis against terrorism."

"These attacks underline the urgency and critical importance of the ongoing military offensive to further degrade Al-Shabaab," AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which replaced the previous AMISOM peacekeeping force, said on Twitter late Saturday.

Pope Francis condoled with the victims of the bloody attack.

"Let us pray for the victims of the attack in Mogadishu in which more than 100 people lost their lives, among whom many children," he said, following his traditional Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said the "cowardly" act proved that Somalia need more support to end the violence and drought.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said it was ready to help the government treat the injured and provide trauma care to the victims.